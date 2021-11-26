.
Israeli PM warns of state of emergency due to new COVID-19 variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs a cabinet meeting at the Prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, on Nov. 21, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met health experts on Friday to discuss how best to respond to a new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa that he said was more contagious than the delta strain.

“We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency,” Bennett said, according to a statement from his office. “Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Israel has reported one case of the new strain in a traveler returning from Malawi.

Israel announced on Thursday it was barring its citizens from traveling to southern Africa and banning the entry of foreigners from the region.

Read more:

Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant?

Israel detects first case of COVID-19 variant first found in S.Africa: Ministry

EU wants to stop flights from southern Africa over new COVID-19 variant

