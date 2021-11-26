Israeli PM warns of state of emergency due to new COVID-19 variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met health experts on Friday to discuss how best to respond to a new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa that he said was more contagious than the delta strain.

“We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency,” Bennett said, according to a statement from his office. “Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now.”

Israel has reported one case of the new strain in a traveler returning from Malawi.

Israel announced on Thursday it was barring its citizens from traveling to southern Africa and banning the entry of foreigners from the region.

