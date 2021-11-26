South Africa says British travel ban over new COVID-19 variant seems ‘rushed’

South Africa’s foreign ministry said Britain’s decision to ban flights from South Africa because of the detection of a new COVID-19 variant “seems to have been rushed” as even the World Health Organization is yet to advise on the next steps.

“Our immediate concern is the damage that this decision will cause to both the tourism industries and businesses of both countries,” Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in a statement.

He added that South Africa would engage with British authorities to try to get them to reconsider their decision.

