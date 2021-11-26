UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns

The United Arab Emirates has banned entry to travelers from seven south African countries due to concerns related to the spread of a new COVID-19 variant, the state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The statement said the decision will apply on travelers from the seven countries – South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini – starting November 29.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Both neighboring countries of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have taken similar measures suspending flights and travelers from this countries.

On Friday, global authorities reacted with alarm to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border controls as researchers sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

Hours after Britain banned flights from South Africa and neighboring countries and asked travelers returning from there to quarantine, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against hasty travel bans.

Read more:

New COVID-19 variant triggers global alarm as WHO urges caution

WHO says will take several weeks to understand new COVID-19 variant

Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant?