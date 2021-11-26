.
UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns

Passengers walk at Dubai International Airport as Emirates airline resumed limited outbound passenger flights amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai. (Reuters)
A file photo shows passengers walk at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, UAE. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has banned entry to travelers from seven south African countries due to concerns related to the spread of a new COVID-19 variant, the state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The statement said the decision will apply on travelers from the seven countries – South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini – starting November 29.

Both neighboring countries of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have taken similar measures suspending flights and travelers from this countries.

On Friday, global authorities reacted with alarm to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border controls as researchers sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

Hours after Britain banned flights from South Africa and neighboring countries and asked travelers returning from there to quarantine, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against hasty travel bans.

