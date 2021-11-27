.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Germany finds suspected COVID-19 variant case

  • Font
A retired doctor who volunteered to work at the new Duesseldorf Airport Corona Test Centre holds a test stick before a voluntary coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the new Duesseldorf Airport Corona Test Centre in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
A retired doctor who volunteered to work at the new Duesseldorf Airport Corona Test Centre holds a test stick before a voluntary coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the new Duesseldorf Airport Corona Test Centre in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 27, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Germany finds suspected COVID-19 variant case

AFP

Published: Updated:

A German regional official said Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new COVID-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany,” Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.

Klose said that tests late Friday on the traveller who had returned to Germany from South Africa revealed “several mutations typical of Omicron”.

“As there is this strong suspicion, the person has been isolated at home. The full sequencing is still to be completed.”

Klose’s ministry said that the person had arrived in Germany, the EU’s most populous country, at Frankfurt international airport, the country’s busiest.

The suspect case in Germany follows Belgium saying on Friday it had detected the first announced case in Europe of the new COVID-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad.

A leading Belgian virologist, Marc Van Ranst, tweeted that the person had returned from Egypt on November 11.

The World Health Organization on Friday declared the recently discovered B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19 to be a variant of concern, renaming it Omicron.

EU health authorities have said the new strain poses a “high to very high risk” to the continent.

EU officials agreed on Friday to urge all 27 nations in the bloc to restrict travel from several southern African nations, a policy Germany has already implemented.

Read more:

Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant?

WHO classifies renamed COVID-19 strain, Omicron, ‘variant of concern’

New COVID-19 variant triggers global alarm as WHO urges caution

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns
Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant? Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant?
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from seven southern African states over COVID Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from seven southern African states over COVID
Demonstrations in Iran’s Isfahan turn violent as police forcibly disperse protesters Demonstrations in Iran’s Isfahan turn violent as police forcibly disperse protesters
More than 90 Houthis killed in last 24 hours in Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition More than 90 Houthis killed in last 24 hours in Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition
Saudi unveils plans for Diriyah Square, which will host more than 450 global brands Saudi unveils plans for Diriyah Square, which will host more than 450 global brands
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More