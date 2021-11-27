.
.
.
.
Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19

General view of Muscat's Muttrah area in Oman during sunset. (Unsplash, Anfal Shamsudeen)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Oman has suspended entry to travelers from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini starting from Nov. 28 due to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 discovered in South Africa, the country's state news agency said in a tweet on Saturday.

