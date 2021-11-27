Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19
Oman has suspended entry to travelers from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini starting from Nov. 28 due to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 discovered in South Africa, the country's state news agency said in a tweet on Saturday.
