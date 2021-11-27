Thailand bans entry of people traveling from eight African countries

Thailand on Saturday said it would ban entry of people traveling from eight African countries it designated as high-risk for the new B 1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, a senior health official said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Starting in December, travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, will be prohibited, the official told a news conference.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from seven southern African states over COVID

UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns

Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant?