Thailand bans entry of people traveling from eight African countries

Local residents enjoy Kamala beach on Phuket Island, Thailand in April 2, 2021. Picture taken April 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Thailand bans entry of people traveling from eight African countries

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Thailand on Saturday said it would ban entry of people traveling from eight African countries it designated as high-risk for the new B 1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, a senior health official said.

Starting in December, travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, will be prohibited, the official told a news conference.

