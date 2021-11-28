.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Australia confirms first COVID-19 Omicron variant cases

  • Font
This picture taken on June 26, 2021 shows people walking in front of the Opera House, usually packed with visitors, as a lockdown in Australia's largest city Sydney was tightened on July 9, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
This picture taken on June 26, 2021 shows people walking in front of the Opera House, usually packed with visitors, as a lockdown in Australia's largest city Sydney was tightened on July 9, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Australia confirms first COVID-19 Omicron variant cases

AFP

Published: Updated:

Health officials in Australia said Sunday they had detected the Covid Omicron strain for the first time after testing two passengers from southern Africa who flew into Sydney.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The eastern state of New South Wales’ health authority said it had conducted urgent genomic testing and confirmed the new strain was present in two passengers who landed in Sydney on Saturday.

Both passengers came from southern Africa and arrived in Australia on a Qatar Airways flight via Doha, NSW Health said in a statement.

They tested positive for Covid shortly after arriving, leading to an urgent analysis for possible infection by the heavily mutated Omicron strain.

“The two positive cases, who were asymptomatic, are in isolation in the special health accommodation. Both people are fully vaccinated,” NSW Health said.

Another 12 passengers from southern Africa in the same flight did not test positive for Covid but have been placed in quarantine, it said.

About 260 passengers and crew on the plane have also been told to isolate, the health authority said.

Read more:

COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know

WHO classifies renamed COVID-19 strain, Omicron, ‘variant of concern’

Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19 Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
Iran arrests 67 protesters in Isfahan, US ‘deeply concerned’ Iran arrests 67 protesters in Isfahan, US ‘deeply concerned’
UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More