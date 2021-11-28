COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia

The emergence of COVID-19 variants is the result of not achieving health-related goals, individuals not getting vaccinated, and severe laxity in precautions, the official spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, which was first reported in South Africa on November 24, as “Omicron.”

Saudi Arabia on Sunday said no cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in the country.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the Kingdom has reached 47 million, where over 22.3 million people have been vaccinated, the spokesman said.

The new potentially more contagious COVID-19 variant Omicron has raised alarm all over the world, with many governments responding with instituting travel bans from countries where it has been detected.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday suspended flights coming to and from Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Comoros due to the outbreak of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a source from the Ministry of Interior.

The Kingdom also suspended entry of non-Saudis who come directly or indirectly from the above countries, except for those who have spent a period of no less than fourteen days in another country whose health procedures comply with Saudi Arabia’s rules regarding entry to the country in accordance with the approved health procedures, SPA reported.

