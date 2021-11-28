.
Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi passengers arrive to King Khaled International airport in the capital Riyadh on May 17, 2021. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travelers from all countries who have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting from December 4, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

Travelers allowed entry would have to quarantine for three days. The ministry did not specify a particular vaccine as a requirement.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Kingdom suspended on Friday flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini over concerns of the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Saudi Arabia had started easing COVID-19 curbs on the travel and tourism industry since mid-October.

It allowed airports to operate at 100 percent capacity, cancelled the requirement of social distancing in public places, modes of transportation, restaurants, and cinemas, as well as lifting the requirement of wearing masks outdoors.

The authorities also lifted the restrictions on the number of people at gatherings such as wedding halls and event venues.

