UK expects to receive COVID booster advice imminently: Health minister 

Britain's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update during a session in Parliament, in London, Britain July 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain’s health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he expected to receive advice imminently on whether the government can broaden a booster jab program to try to tackle the emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The other thing that still remains hugely important, but I think it’s fair to say now more important than it was before, is our vaccination program,” Javid told Sky News.

“That is why I have also asked our expert advisers on vaccines called JCVI (the Joint Committee on Vaccination and immunization) to give me very quick advice on broadening, boosting our booster program and I expect to get that advice imminently.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant

COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know

Israel closes borders to all foreigners over COVID-19 Omicron variant

