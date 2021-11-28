UK expects to receive COVID booster advice imminently: Health minister 

Britain’s health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he expected to receive advice imminently on whether the government can broaden a booster jab program to try to tackle the emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant.

“The other thing that still remains hugely important, but I think it’s fair to say now more important than it was before, is our vaccination program,” Javid told Sky News.

“That is why I have also asked our expert advisers on vaccines called JCVI (the Joint Committee on Vaccination and immunization) to give me very quick advice on broadening, boosting our booster program and I expect to get that advice imminently.”

