.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads

  • Font
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, at vaccination centre for young people and students at the Hunter Street Health Centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London. (Reuters)
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, at vaccination centre for young people and students at the Hunter Street Health Centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain is set to unveil new guidance on speeding up and extending the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots on Monday, a junior health minister said, adding he was braced for more cases of the variant of concern Omicron.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and immunization has been asked to look at boosters for under-40s as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.

“We’re awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today,” Edward Argar told Sky News, adding he did not know their decision.

“I don’t think it’s been formally delivered but we’d expect that within the coming hours.”

Read more:

World Muslim Communities Council postpones UAE conference over Omicron COVID-19 fears

Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as Omicron COVID-19 variant spreads

Singapore, Malaysia reopen land border amid worries over the Omicron COVID-19 variant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More