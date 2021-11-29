.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements

  • Font
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased. (SPA)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday listed the requirements for Umrah pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia from non-restricted countries, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom on Umrah visa, and are vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Saudi Arabia are allowed to start performing Umrah immediately upon their arrival to the country without the need to quarantine, the ministry clarified.

However, Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom on Umrah visa, and are vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), must quarantine for a period of three days.

SPA reported that 48 hours after quarantine, pilgrims must submit a negative PCR test before they are allowed to perform Umrah.

The ministry said that all pilgrims coming from abroad must be ‘immune,’ or have completed their COVID-19 vaccine doses as per the Kingdom’s rules.

Read more:

COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia extends residence, exit, re-entry, visit visas for free until year end

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More