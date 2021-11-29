Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday listed the requirements for Umrah pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia from non-restricted countries, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom on Umrah visa, and are vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Saudi Arabia are allowed to start performing Umrah immediately upon their arrival to the country without the need to quarantine, the ministry clarified.

Requirements for issuing #Umrah visas for pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/P9FBLBDybj — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) November 28, 2021

However, Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom on Umrah visa, and are vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), must quarantine for a period of three days.

SPA reported that 48 hours after quarantine, pilgrims must submit a negative PCR test before they are allowed to perform Umrah.

The ministry said that all pilgrims coming from abroad must be ‘immune,’ or have completed their COVID-19 vaccine doses as per the Kingdom’s rules.

