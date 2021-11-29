.
South Africa preparing health facilities to cope with Omicron variant: Minister

Travellers queue at an area for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 tests at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 27, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

South Africa’s government is doing everything possible to prepare its health facilities to cope with the newly identified Omicron variant, Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference on Monday.

Phaahla added that officials were engaging with countries that imposed travel restrictions on southern African countries to try to get them to reverse them.

Read more:

South Africa’s President calls for urgent reversal of travel bans over Omicron

Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19

UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns

