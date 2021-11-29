South Africa preparing health facilities to cope with Omicron variant: Minister

South Africa’s government is doing everything possible to prepare its health facilities to cope with the newly identified Omicron variant, Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference on Monday.

Phaahla added that officials were engaging with countries that imposed travel restrictions on southern African countries to try to get them to reverse them.

