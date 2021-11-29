UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron

Residents in the United Arab Emirates say they have mixed feelings about traveling ahead of the Christmas season as the new COVID-19 variant Omicron disrupts international travel.

Fallout from the new, potentially riskier COVID-19 variant first detected in southern Africa is adding fresh frustrations for travelers, just as they were glimpsing a return to normalcy.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The US, European Union members, Canada, and Hong Kong are among the countries that restricting travel from several nations in southern Africa.

The UK also halted flights, placed six African countries on its travel red list and will require arriving travelers to quarantine in hotels in an attempt to quash the spread of the B.1.1.529 variant — to which the World Health Organization has assigned the Greek letter omicron.

It has also resumed extra restrictions such as requiring the use of face masks in public.

Some countries have gone one step further, with Japan and Israel both shutting their borders to international travelers.

In the UAE, some residents are nervous about pressing ahead with travel plans, while others say the new variant – and travel restrictions – will not stop them going home this Christmas

Kathy Scheepmaker, a manager at the Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences, spoke to Al Arabiya English from the airport.

She is flying from Dubai to the UK and hope that there will be no further disruptions.

“I am flying to see my daughter; I haven’t seen her in months and am concerned about what is happening and if other countries are going to close. But I cannot not see her."

"I have had a PCR test and am double-vaccinated and will do a test on day two in the UK and a PCR test to come back, but I really need to see my daughter.”

Another resident, of Dubai, who asked not to be named, plans to continue with her plans to the UK.

“The exact same thing happened last year and I cut my trip home short due to all of the scaremongering that the UAE WAS going to close its borders go the UK,” she told Al Arabiya English. “I won’t be falling prey to this again and I will be definitely enjoying ten days at home with my family.”

Another resident told Al Arabiya English that he, however, has concerns about his planned trip to Asia and the UK.

“I have been putting my annual leave off for Christmas and the New Year in the UK,” he said. “That is definitely on ice now. “The unknowns are so many. Flights, travel bans, and a lack of information. The risks include being stuck on a country for months one end and employers saying travel at your own risk. Who is going to risk their job for a week’s holiday?”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said she was planning to press ahead with plans regardless of the new virus variant.

“It has been two-and-a-half years,” she said. “I am going back home.”

Read more:

Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads

World Muslim Communities Council postpones UAE conference over Omicron COVID-19 fears

UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron