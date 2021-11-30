India says Omicron shows up on tests, advises states to ramp up checks
India’s union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the Omicron variant does show up on RT-PCR and RAT testing, and advised the country’s states to ramp up diagnostics for early identification.
All samples that test positive for COVID-19 are to be “promptly” sent for genome sequencing, Bhushan said in a meeting with state and union territory representatives to review the variant.
