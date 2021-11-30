.
India says Omicron shows up on tests, advises states to ramp up checks

A woman reacts as she receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in an alley at a slum area in Ahmedabad, India, September 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Bengaluru

Published:

India’s union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the Omicron variant does show up on RT-PCR and RAT testing, and advised the country’s states to ramp up diagnostics for early identification.

All samples that test positive for COVID-19 are to be “promptly” sent for genome sequencing, Bhushan said in a meeting with state and union territory representatives to review the variant.

