India says Omicron shows up on tests, advises states to ramp up checks

India’s union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the Omicron variant does show up on RT-PCR and RAT testing, and advised the country’s states to ramp up diagnostics for early identification.

All samples that test positive for COVID-19 are to be “promptly” sent for genome sequencing, Bhushan said in a meeting with state and union territory representatives to review the variant.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China warns Omicron COVID-19 variant will ‘lead to challenges’ for Winter Olympics

Japan confirms first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant: Report

India to ‘expeditiously’ supply more COVID-19 shots to Omicron-hit Africa