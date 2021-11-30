.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s Putin calls for mutual approval of COVID-19 vaccines

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting dedicated to the production of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia March 22, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
A file photo shows Putin speaks during a meeting dedicated to the production of vaccines against the coronavirus disease via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia March 22, 2021. (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters)
Coronavirus

Russia’s Putin calls for mutual approval of COVID-19 vaccines

AFP

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for mutual recognition of vaccines against the coronavirus to help curtail the pandemic, as concern grows around the world about the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Speaking at a Russian investment forum by video link, Putin said that countries can “effectively battle” the coronavirus only by coordinating their actions.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“I mean the mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates, the availability of vaccines for all regions of the planet (and) joint work on new drugs against the coronavirus,” the Russian leader told the conference.

“In the coming weeks, it will become clear how serious the consequences of the new strain are. But it is very clear that we need to be prepared for any change in the virus.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia in August 2020 was the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, which has been approved for use in dozens of countries.

The jab, however, has not yet been approved by the World Health Organization or the European Medicines Agency.

Experts had voiced concerns over a fast-track process after Russian authorities registered Sputnik V ahead of large-scale clinical trials, but it was since declared safe and over 90 percent effective in an article in leading medical journal The Lancet.

Russia has not approved any foreign-made vaccines for use in the country.

Concerns are building that existing vaccines will not be able to fend off the highly mutated Omicron variant and US pharmaceutical company Moderna has said it will develop a booster shot.

On Thursday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which supported Sputnik V’s development by the state-run Gamaleya Center, said that the center had also already begun developing an Omicron booster.

Read more:

COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know

Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads

US President Biden to meet with CEOs on supply chain amid new COVID-19 threat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC
UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron
Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas
Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More