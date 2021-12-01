.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

France: All travelers from outside EU will need negative COVID test

  • Font
People pass by the Eiffel Tower before the national lockdown introduced as part of the new COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus disease, in Paris, France, October 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
People pass by the Eiffel Tower before the national lockdown introduced as part of the new COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus disease, in Paris, France, October 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

France: All travelers from outside EU will need negative COVID test

Agencies

Published: Updated:

Travelers reaching France from outside the European Union will be subject to the obligation of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless their vaccination status, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

The move is part of a bundle of measures aimed at tackling a new surge in infections as worries caused by the newly detected Omicron variant loom.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Talking to journalists after a government meeting, Attal said that decisions regarding intra-EU-travel would be coordinated by European leaders later this week.

Mandatory vaccination

It is time for the European Union to “think about mandatory vaccination” against COVID-19, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, while stressing member state governments would decide.

“My personal position is... I think it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now,” she told a media conference, underlining that a third of the EU population of 450 million was still unvaccinated.

“How we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union? This needs discussion. This needs a common approach. But it is a discussion that I think has to be led,” she said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ireland reports first Omicron variant case

Ireland has confirmed its first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement on Wednesday.

The case is associated with travel from one of the seven southern African countries that Ireland has imposed travel restrictions on, the statement said.

Read more:

Japan starts booster COVID-19 vaccinations amid scare over Omicron variant

Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom

Air travelers to US set to face tougher COVID-19 testing in response to Omicron

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims
More UN Security Council meetings needed on Lebanon, Iran: US envoy More UN Security Council meetings needed on Lebanon, Iran: US envoy
Top Content
Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom
Around 16,000 people buy virtual plots of land in Sandbox metaverse: Co-founder Around 16,000 people buy virtual plots of land in Sandbox metaverse: Co-founder
Barbados declares ‘diamond’ Rihanna a national hero during republican celebrations Barbados declares ‘diamond’ Rihanna a national hero during republican celebrations
Vaccine effectiveness will likely drop against Omicron: Moderna CEO Vaccine effectiveness will likely drop against Omicron: Moderna CEO
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron COVID-19 variant How South African scientists spotted the Omicron COVID-19 variant
Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More