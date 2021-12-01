France: All travelers from outside EU will need negative COVID test

Travelers reaching France from outside the European Union will be subject to the obligation of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless their vaccination status, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

The move is part of a bundle of measures aimed at tackling a new surge in infections as worries caused by the newly detected Omicron variant loom.

Talking to journalists after a government meeting, Attal said that decisions regarding intra-EU-travel would be coordinated by European leaders later this week.

Mandatory vaccination

It is time for the European Union to “think about mandatory vaccination” against COVID-19, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, while stressing member state governments would decide.

“My personal position is... I think it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now,” she told a media conference, underlining that a third of the EU population of 450 million was still unvaccinated.

“How we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union? This needs discussion. This needs a common approach. But it is a discussion that I think has to be led,” she said.

Ireland reports first Omicron variant case

Ireland has confirmed its first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement on Wednesday.

The case is associated with travel from one of the seven southern African countries that Ireland has imposed travel restrictions on, the statement said.

