UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron

Health workers check passengers who arrived in an Emirates Airlines flight from London at Dubai International Airport on May 8, 2020 amid the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE’s Ministry of Health detected on Wednesday the first case of the Omicron variant in the country, state news agency WAM reported.

The new variant was identified in an African woman who traveled from an African country and transited through an Arab country. She had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authorities isolated her, and she is being monitored. People who were in contact with her were also isolated.

The UAE is the second Gulf country to detect a case of Omicron infection after Saudi Arabia announced its first case earlier in the day.

The WHO had declared that Omicron, which was detected last month in South Africa, was a variant of concern.

The UAE has announced on November 26 suspending the entry of travelers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Mozambique, as a precautionary measure against the spread of Omicron.

However, Emirati citizens will be allowed to enter the UAE coming from those countries given that they present a negative COVID-19 tests obtained within 48 hours of departure, take a PCR test upon arrival in the airport and quarantine for 10 days.

The UAE has reported in November that 100 percent of the population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 90.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The Gulf country also made COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for everyone over the age of 18 amid rising concerns over Omicron.

