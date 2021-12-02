.
GSK says tests show Vir antibody drug works against Omicron

Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday said that a pre-clinical analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy it is developing with US partner Vir has indicated that the drug also works against the new Omicron variant.

Further tests will be carried out on the sotrovimab therapy to firm up the results, GSK said in a statement.

