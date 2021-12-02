GSK says tests show Vir antibody drug works against Omicron

GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday said that a pre-clinical analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy it is developing with US partner Vir has indicated that the drug also works against the new Omicron variant.

Further tests will be carried out on the sotrovimab therapy to firm up the results, GSK said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March

UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron

Fauci: First US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified