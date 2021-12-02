.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India confirms first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

  • Font
Passengers wearing protective masks sit at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Passengers wearing protective masks sit at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India confirms first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

The Associated Press, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India has confirmed its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

India’s Health Ministry says the cases include two men in southern Karnataka state. The ministry says they came from abroad, but did not say where.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health official Lav Agarwal said all contacts of the two men had been traced and tested for the virus.

India has already classified at least 12 “at risk” and six “ultra-risk” countries in response to the threat posed by the omicron variant.

Some Indian states have issued strict restriction guidelines for international arrivals as precautionary measures, including mandatory COVID-19 tests for those originating from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong.

Read more:

Case of COVID Omicron variant found in Paris area

Japan eases blanket ban on new incoming flights following Omicron fears

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims
Top Content
UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron
Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries
Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old
Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears
UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More