Israeli PM Bennett slammed for family trip amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

Israel’s Naftali Bennett, leader of the right wing ‘New Right’ party, and his wife Gilat are pictured outside a polling station on March 23, 2021 in the city of Raanana as Israelis voted in their fourth national election in two years. (AFP)
Coronavirus

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett came under fire Thursday after his wife and children flew abroad just days after the Israeli leader urged citizens to avoid international travel because of the new coronavirus variant.

Gilat Bennett and her children took off Wednesday on a personal visit, triggering a storm of criticism against the prime minister for not following his own guidelines.

Their trip comes after Israel tightened travel restrictions in light of the omicron variant. Israel closed its border to foreign visitors and barred travel to much of Africa but Israelis are still allowed to fly to other countries and must quarantine when they return.

The episode drew comparisons to incidents at the beginning of the pandemic, when former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spent the Passover holiday with members of their family who lived outside their residence, even as they urged Israelis to celebrate away from their relatives. That sparked an outcry and raised questions about the public’s trust in leaders at a time of a major crisis.
Bennett was attacked by political rivals and everyday Israelis itching to return to normalcy.

“It’s a testament to his behavior, to his responsibility to the public, to the lack of personal example. He thinks he can do what he wants,” opposition lawmaker Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio.

Israelis took to social media to berate the prime minister on his social media pages, questioning his leadership.

“Send regards to the family abroad while we are all languishing here with the restrictions,” a user named Anna Gechtman wrote.

Israel closes borders to all foreigners over COVID-19 Omicron variant Coronavirus Coronavirus Israel closes borders to all foreigners over COVID-19 Omicron variant

In a Facebook post Wednesday answering questions about the new variant, Bennett was asked about his family’s trip and said they were not violating the new travel rules. He said they were expected to fly to a country that subsequently was banned to travel for Israelis and then changed their destination. He also said more had been revealed about where the virus has spread since his decision to limit travel.

“I understand the criticism,” Bennett wrote. “Everyone is leaving while following the restrictions and will of course quarantine as is required.”

Bennett on Friday announced the tightened measures in a press conference on Friday. He counselled Israelis not to bother booking holidays because he expected more countries to be added to the no-travel list.

“If you ask me, I don’t recommend flying abroad right now with such a level of uncertainty,” he said.

