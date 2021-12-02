.
UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID-19

General view outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
General view outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID-19

AFP, London

British regulators on Thursday approved GlaxoSmithKline drug sotrovimab to treat those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, with the manufacturer saying it “retains activity” against the new Omicron variant.

The monoclonal antibody “was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection who are at an increased risk of developing severe disease,” said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Read more:

GSK says tests show Vir antibody drug works against Omicron

Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March

Fauci: First US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified

