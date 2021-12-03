.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Norway Christmas party

  • Font
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Norway Christmas party

AFP, Oslo

Published: Updated:

At least 17 people who came down with COVID-19 after a Christmas party gathering over 100 guests in Oslo last week are suspected of having the Omicron variant, city officials said on Friday.

“So far 60 people have tested positive (for COVID-19) with PCR tests, and four with antigen tests. Seventeen are probably Omicron, but that has yet to be confirmed. So far, one case is confirmed to be Omicron after sequencing,” the city of Oslo said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Between 100 and 120 people -- all of whom were vaccinated, and one of whom had recently traveled to southern Africa -- had gathered last Friday for a Christmas party organized by their employer.

Read more:

UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery

South Africa’s health minister says country entering fourth wave of COVID infections

Nepal to ban arrivals from eight African countries, Hong Kong over Omicron fears

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
Top Content
UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Israel calls on world powers to halt Iran nuclear talks immediately Israel calls on world powers to halt Iran nuclear talks immediately
F1 coming to Jeddah is a ‘dream’ for Saudi Arabia’s first female racing driver F1 coming to Jeddah is a ‘dream’ for Saudi Arabia’s first female racing driver
UAE ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai marks 50th National Day UAE ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai marks 50th National Day
Iran pessimistic about US, E3 intentions in Vienna nuclear talks: FM Iran pessimistic about US, E3 intentions in Vienna nuclear talks: FM
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More