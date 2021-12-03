Canada declares COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto East Detention center

Toronto Public Health on Thursday announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the provincially run Toronto East Detention center with one suspected case of the Omicron variant.

The Durham Region Health Department is investigating the infection, Toronto Public Health said in a statement.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

There is no evidence of transmission within the setting at this time, it said, adding it was working closely with the facility and the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General to ensure appropriate measures were taken to minimize risk to staff and inmates.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

South Africa’s Ramaphosa slams COVID-19 ‘health apartheid’

India confirms first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Case of COVID Omicron variant found in Paris area