Canada declares COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto East Detention center

Nurses finish proning a COVID-19 patient inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 19, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink. (File Photo: Reuters)
Nurses finish proning a COVID-19 patient inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 19, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink. (File Photo: Reuters)

Toronto Public Health on Thursday announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the provincially run Toronto East Detention center with one suspected case of the Omicron variant.

The Durham Region Health Department is investigating the infection, Toronto Public Health said in a statement.

There is no evidence of transmission within the setting at this time, it said, adding it was working closely with the facility and the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General to ensure appropriate measures were taken to minimize risk to staff and inmates.

