South Africa’s health minister says country entering fourth wave of COVID infections

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday the country was entering its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant, but hospitals were not under threat at this stage.

Phaahla told a media briefing that infections with the new variant were now present in seven out of the country’s nine provinces, and hoped that the variant could be managed without causing too many deaths.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

He urged South Africans to be fully vaccinated, saying that was the best protection against Omicron.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

South Africa’s Ramaphosa slams COVID-19 ‘health apartheid’

How South African scientists spotted the Omicron COVID-19 variant

COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know