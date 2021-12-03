.
A patient is being treated during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as the country faces tighter restrictions, at the MASA (Muslim Association of South Africa) Medpark in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham
A patient is being treated during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as the country faces tighter restrictions, at the MASA (Muslim Association of South Africa) Medpark in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

South Africa’s health minister says country entering fourth wave of COVID infections

Reuters, Cape Town

Published: Updated:

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday the country was entering its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant, but hospitals were not under threat at this stage.

Phaahla told a media briefing that infections with the new variant were now present in seven out of the country’s nine provinces, and hoped that the variant could be managed without causing too many deaths.

He urged South Africans to be fully vaccinated, saying that was the best protection against Omicron.

