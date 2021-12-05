.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July as states update tallies

  • Font
A woman and her son walk past a graffiti on a street, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman and her son walk past a graffiti on a street, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2021. (Reuters)

India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July as states update tallies

Reuters

Published: Updated:

India on Sunday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths since July after two states revised their death tolls.

The eastern state of Bihar added 2,426 unrecorded deaths while the southern state of Kerala added 263 deaths to their tallies on Sunday, a federal health ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The revised figures took single-day deaths to 2,796, the highest since July 21, according to a Reuters tally.

A devastating second wave in March and April this year saw thousands of deaths and millions affected.

Indian states have continued to add unreported COVID-19 deaths in recent months, lending weight to some medical experts' opinions that such deaths are much higher than the reported number of 473,326.

Read more:

India detects third case of Omicron variant, reports 415 COVID-19 deaths

Jordan jails state hospital chief over COVID deaths

UK to require pre-departure COVID-19 tests for all travelers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status
Saudi Crown Prince, French President and Lebanon Prime Minister hold phone call Saudi Crown Prince, French President and Lebanon Prime Minister hold phone call
French President Macron holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman French President Macron holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Arab Coalition conducts 11 operations in Marib, 60 Houthis killed Arab Coalition conducts 11 operations in Marib, 60 Houthis killed
Saudi F1: Qualifying crash dents hopes of early title party for Verstappen Saudi F1: Qualifying crash dents hopes of early title party for Verstappen
Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks: US Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks: US
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More