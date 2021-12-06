.
South Africa readies hospitals as Omicron variant drives new COVID-19 wave

Workers at the South African pharmaceutical major Aspen Pharmacare pass a bottle at its Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine facility in Gqeberha, South Africa, October 25, 2021. Picture taken through glass. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers at the South African pharmaceutical major Aspen Pharmacare pass a bottle at its Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine facility in Gqeberha, South Africa, October 25, 2021. Picture taken through glass. (File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus

South Africa readies hospitals as Omicron variant drives new COVID-19 wave

Reuters, Johannesburg

Published: Updated:

South Africa is preparing its hospitals for more admissions, as the Omicron variant pushes the country into a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Ramaphosa said in a weekly newsletter that Omicron appeared to be dominating new infections in most provinces and urged more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We will soon be convening a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council to review the state of the pandemic. This will enable us to take whatever further measures are needed to keep people safe and healthy,” he added.

Omicron highlights urgency of vaccine equality, including in conflict zones: ICRC

South African official says number of children sick with COVID not cause for panic

WHO chief scientist says COVID-19 Omicron variant ‘quite infectious,’ must not panic

