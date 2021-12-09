.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon detects first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

  • Font
Health workers take swab samples from passengers who arrived at Beirut international airport on its re-opening day following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beirut, Lebanon July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A file photo shows he
Coronavirus

Lebanon detects first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Lebanese health ministry said Thursday that it had confirmed the country’s first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in passengers tested upon arrival at the airport.

“Two cases detected in airport testing” were confirmed to be of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Firass Abiad told a press conference.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

He said both passengers had flown in from the African continent and had been placed in quarantine.

Lebanon reintroduces some COVID-19 prevention measures, including night-time curfew Coronavirus Coronavirus Lebanon reintroduces some COVID-19 prevention measures, including night-time curfew

Lebanon reported 1,994 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, one of the country’s highest figures for a single day since the start of the pandemic, the minister said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abiad voiced concern over a resurgence of the virus he said the crisis-hit country’s ailing health system was even less prepared to handle than during previous waves.

When cases spiked in late 2020, the influx of critical patients had brought Lebanon’s hospitals to breaking point.

A worsening depreciation of the local currency and the mass emigration of health workers has only made the situation worse.

Lebanon has recorded more 683,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic two years ago and 8,804 deaths, according to government figures.

Read more:

Beirut blast probe judge cleared to continue investigation

Pope Francis says ‘greatly concerned’ over Lebanon crisis

Lebanon reports 2,591 new COVID-19 cases, highest count since April

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100 Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Top Content
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash India defense chief Gen Bipin Rawat, wife among 13 dead in helicopter crash
Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor Saudi national detained in Paris released: French public prosecutor
US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict US envoy for Horn of Africa to visit UAE, Egypt, Turkey to discuss Ethiopia conflict
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Doha, received by Qatar’s Emir Tamim
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More