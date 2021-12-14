.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Person on Israeli PM’s flight from UAE tests positive for COVID-19

  • Font
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, right, and Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, left, arrive for the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov, Pool)
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, right, and Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, left, arrive for the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov, Pool)
Coronavirus

Person on Israeli PM’s flight from UAE tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A person who was on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s flight back from the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19, the prime minister’s office said Tuesday.

Bennett returned to Israel on Monday from a historic two-day trip to the Gulf Arab state, the first by an Israeli leader to the country, which recently normalized ties with Israel.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

He was in a three-day quarantine on Tuesday as per Health Ministry regulations, which require all returning travelers, even those vaccinated, to self-isolate. He was expected to take a coronavirus test on Wednesday, also in line with health regulations, and then end his quarantine if he tests negative, the prime minister’s office said.

Bennett’s office did not specify who the person was who tested positive.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bennett was meant to be accompanied by a phalanx of Israeli and foreign journalists and a sizeable entourage on the visit. But a day before his departure, journalists were notified that because of concerns over omicron, the new coronavirus variant, they would not be joining and that Bennett’s entourage would be downsized.

Since the omicron strain emerged, Israel has sealed its borders to foreign travelers and placed limits on Israelis flying abroad. It has barred travel to all countries in sub-Saharan Africa and imposed self-quarantine requirements for all returning travelers.

Bennett’s trip this week to the UAE came against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

The trip also cemented the normalization agreement signed by Israel and the UAE under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which also saw similar deals between Israel and Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Read more:

Israeli PM Bennett arrives in UAE on official visit

Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron

Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Cyprus finance minister says Turkey’s aggression towards its neighbors is an obstacle Cyprus finance minister says Turkey’s aggression towards its neighbors is an obstacle
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Top Content
India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner
Watch: Football legend Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai Watch: Football legend Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai
Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron
First UK patient has died from omicron variant First UK patient has died from omicron variant
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025 PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025
Saudi Arabia set to reconsider 15 percent VAT rate: Finance minister Saudi Arabia set to reconsider 15 percent VAT rate: Finance minister
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More