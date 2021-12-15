.
Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens

People wait for the arrival of relatives at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File photo)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday new exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens entering the Kingdom, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s interior ministry.

“An official source in the Ministry of Interior stated that based on the continuous follow-up to the pandemic situation of the coronavirus and what was recommended by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, it was decided to exclude the husband of the citizen, the wife of the citizen, the children and parents of non-Saudi citizens and domestic workers who accompany citizens from outside the Kingdom from the requirement of conducting a PCR test before coming to the Kingdom,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

