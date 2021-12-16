.
France to ban non-essential UK travel: Government

UK border force booths are seen at the terminal ferry in Calais, as the 14-day quarantine for international arrivals was introduced this monday, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Calais, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
UK border force booths are seen at the terminal ferry in Calais, as the 14-day quarantine for international arrivals was introduced this monday, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Calais, France, June 8, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

France to ban non-essential UK travel: Government

AFP

France will ban non-essential travel to and from Britain from the weekend to slow the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant that is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said Thursday.

From midnight Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) there will be a “requirement to have an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated... People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons,” the government said in a statement, adding that French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK.

