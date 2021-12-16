France to ban non-essential UK travel: Government

France will ban non-essential travel to and from Britain from the weekend to slow the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant that is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

From midnight Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) there will be a “requirement to have an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated... People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons,” the government said in a statement, adding that French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know

UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron

Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens