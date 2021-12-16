.
UK feels tighter border controls not effective in COVID fight: PM’s spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, London

Britain does not believe tighter border measures are effective when the omicron variant has spread so widely but it is up to countries to decide whether they want to go down that route, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Asked about Paris’s decision to allow only designated categories of people to travel between Britain and France, the spokesman said: “At all stages it has been down to countries to consider what approach is right for them.”

“Certainly on our part, given the transmissibility of omicron and its seeding around the world, we don’t think red lists ... are effective or proportionate at this current time.”

