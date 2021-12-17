Qatar registers its first four cases of COVID-19 variant omicron

Qatar has registered its first four cases of the new COVID-19 variant omicron, adding that none of the infected have required hospital admission, the health ministry said on Friday.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, it said that the four infected people were Qataris and residents who had returned from abroad, and that they were in quarantine.

All four cases were detected in citizens and residents returning to Qatar following travel abroad. pic.twitter.com/tX6a7NlyOO — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) December 17, 2021

The ministry said in a Tweet that three of the individuals had received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with the second dose administered more than six months ago. One individual was unvaccinated.

