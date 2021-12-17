.
Qatar registers its first four cases of COVID-19 variant omicron

Travellers, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, drop off their luggage at the Qatar Airways check-in desk ahead of a flight at Hamad International Airport near the Qatari capital Doha on January 18, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Qatar registers its first four cases of COVID-19 variant omicron

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Qatar has registered its first four cases of the new COVID-19 variant omicron, adding that none of the infected have required hospital admission, the health ministry said on Friday.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, it said that the four infected people were Qataris and residents who had returned from abroad, and that they were in quarantine.

The ministry said in a Tweet that three of the individuals had received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with the second dose administered more than six months ago. One individual was unvaccinated.

