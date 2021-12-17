.
Science suggests omicron has displaced delta COVID-19 variant: South African expert

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words Omicron SARS-CoV-2 in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

There are indications that the omicron COVID-19 variant has rapidly displaced the delta variant, according to South African disease expert Michelle Groome.

South Africa is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 deaths in an ongoing fourth infection wave but off a low base, a Groome also said on Friday.

“Also starting to see a slight increase in deaths nationally, but once again this level is very much lower even than the baseline period we were seeing between the second and third waves,” Groome told a news conference.

