Sputnik V provides ‘strong’ defense against omicron COVID-19 variant: Developer

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine provides a strong defense against serious symptoms and hospitalizations caused by the omicron coronavirus variant, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, citing a preliminary study by the vaccine developer.

When used as a booster shot, Russia’s single-dose Sputnik Light helps develop a stronger antibody response against the omicron variant, the study by the Gamaleya Institute developer was cited as saying.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The preliminary data from Gamaleya showed that the efficacy of Sputnik V with the Sputnik Light booster against Omicron could be more than 80 percent.

RDIF said the preliminary lab study by Gamaleya demonstrated that Sputnik V demonstrates “high virus neutralizing activity” (VNA) against Omicron.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia’s health ministry has recommended booster Sputnik Light shots six months after receiving Sputnik V.

Read more:

Science suggests omicron has displaced delta COVID-19 variant: South African expert

France to ban non-essential UK travel: Government

US study suggests COVID vaccines may be ineffective against omicron without boosters