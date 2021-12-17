.
Sputnik V provides ‘strong’ defense against omicron COVID-19 variant: Developer

A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine provides a strong defense against serious symptoms and hospitalizations caused by the omicron coronavirus variant, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, citing a preliminary study by the vaccine developer.

When used as a booster shot, Russia’s single-dose Sputnik Light helps develop a stronger antibody response against the omicron variant, the study by the Gamaleya Institute developer was cited as saying.

The preliminary data from Gamaleya showed that the efficacy of Sputnik V with the Sputnik Light booster against Omicron could be more than 80 percent.

RDIF said the preliminary lab study by Gamaleya demonstrated that Sputnik V demonstrates “high virus neutralizing activity” (VNA) against Omicron.

Russia’s health ministry has recommended booster Sputnik Light shots six months after receiving Sputnik V.

