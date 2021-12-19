.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns

  • Font
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE will restrict entry into all government institutions only to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 starting from January 3, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

People who are exempt from the vaccination will also be allowed entry, the report added.

Cases in the Gulf country have been steadily at low rates in recent months, but the Ministry of Health reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday since late September.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE reported on Sunday 285 positive coronavirus cases, which is the highest since September 27 when the country reported 286 positive cases.

The country has not specified whether any of the new cases where of the omicron variant, though it announced that it reported its first case of the new, highly transmissible variant on December 1.

The WHO had declared that Omicron, which was detected last month in South Africa, was a variant of concern.

The UAE remains one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vaccination rates and has managed to report low numbers of cases and deaths in recent months while remaining open to business.

The UAE has reported in November that 100 percent of the population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 90.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The Gulf country also made COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for everyone over the age of 18 amid rising concerns over Omicron.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron

UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread

UAE outlines COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s Eve events

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
Top Content
Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO
UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant
Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More