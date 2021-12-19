New COVID-19 restrictions ‘inevitable’ in UK: Health minister

The British government is monitoring the latest COVID-19 data on an almost hourly basis and will do whatever is necessary to tackle the spread, health minister Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday.

New COVID-19 restrictions are inevitable as without them Britain will see public services such as the National Health Service (NHS) on the verge of collapse, Khan said.

Advertisement

“I think it’s inevitable,” Khan told the BBC when asked about the likelihood of further restrictions. “If we don’t bring in new restrictions sooner rather than later you’re going to see even more positive cases and potentially public services like the NHS on the verge of collapse, if not collapsing.”

For the latest coronavirus updates, visit our dedicate page.

Javid said analysis of the data suggested around 60 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in England are the fast-spreading omicron variant, but the country was in a better position than last Christmas thanks to things such as vaccinations and testing.

Asked about reports of possible further measures, Javid said: “We will do what is necessary but it has got to be backed up by the data ... we are watching the data, discussing it with our scientists and our best advisers almost on an hourly basis and we will monitor that very carefully we will keep the situation under review.”

Read more:

UK feels tighter border controls not effective in COVID fight: PM’s spokesman

Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns

London mayor Sadiq Khan declares ‘major incident’ over omicron spread