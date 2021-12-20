EU watchdog backs Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Europe’s medicines watchdog on Monday approved a COVID-19 jab by US-based Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology that the biotech firm hopes will reduce vaccine hesitancy.

“EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age,” the European Medicines Agency said of the jab, the fifth to be recommended for authorization in the European Union.

