EU watchdog backs Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

People wait for a train on a platform at central station during the spread the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, The Hague

Published: Updated:

Europe’s medicines watchdog on Monday approved a COVID-19 jab by US-based Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology that the biotech firm hopes will reduce vaccine hesitancy.

“EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age,” the European Medicines Agency said of the jab, the fifth to be recommended for authorization in the European Union.

