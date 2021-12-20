Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory starting January 2

Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication center tweeted on Monday.

Kuwait will also require incoming travelers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

According to a statement carried by the state’s news agency KUNA, it said the new measure on the booster shot will go into effect on January 2.

The government advised citizens and residents to avoid travel and to follow all health guidelines and precautions.

In the meantime, and in neighboring Saudi Arabia, health authorities announced on Monday that individuals in the Kingdom can now take the third dose, or booster shot, of the COVID-19 vaccine three months after taking the second dose.

with Reuters