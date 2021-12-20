Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 booster shot available three months after second dose

Individuals in Saudi Arabia can now take the third dose, or booster shot, of the COVID-19 vaccine three months after taking the second dose, the country’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

This week, Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) citizens and residents to avoid “unnecessary” travel outside the country amid rising COVID-19 cases and the new omicron variant.

“Weqaya has recommended avoiding unnecessary travel outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially to high-risk countries, given the significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the emergence of the [omicron variant], and the accelerated rapid spread of the virus in many countries,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

People in Saudi Arabia will have to receive a booster vaccination shot against COVID-19 in order to attend events and use public transport from February 1, 2022, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Those who have not received the booster shot more than eight months after their second vaccine dose will no longer be considered ‘immune’ in the Kingdom’s contact-tracing Tawakkalna app from February 2.

