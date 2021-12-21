.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge

  • Font
A young boy receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia. (Photo Courtesy: Ministry of Education)
A young boy receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia. (Photo Courtesy: Ministry of Education)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced it will begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 “in order to ensure their safety and protect them from variants and complications,” the Ministry of Health said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Kingdom’s health ministry said that vaccination priority will be given to those with conditions that may make them more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus.

Individuals in Saudi Arabia can now take the third dose, or a booster shot, of the COVID-19 vaccine three months after taking the second dose, the country’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) citizens and residents to avoid “unnecessary” travel outside the country amid rising COVID-19 cases and the new omicron variant.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 booster shot available three months after second dose

Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns

Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection
As Tehran’s envoy to Houthis leaves, US hopes Yemenis see Iran for what it is As Tehran’s envoy to Houthis leaves, US hopes Yemenis see Iran for what it is
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns Expo 2020 Dubai suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns
Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 booster shot available three months after second dose Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 booster shot available three months after second dose
WHO says COVID-19 variant omicron is spreading and infecting vaccinated people WHO says COVID-19 variant omicron is spreading and infecting vaccinated people
International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week
Israel might take greater action against Iran, Tehran is now weak: Defense Minister Israel might take greater action against Iran, Tehran is now weak: Defense Minister
As Tehran’s envoy to Houthis leaves, US hopes Yemenis see Iran for what it is As Tehran’s envoy to Houthis leaves, US hopes Yemenis see Iran for what it is
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More