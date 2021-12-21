Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced it will begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 “in order to ensure their safety and protect them from variants and complications,” the Ministry of Health said.

The Kingdom’s health ministry said that vaccination priority will be given to those with conditions that may make them more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus.

Individuals in Saudi Arabia can now take the third dose, or a booster shot, of the COVID-19 vaccine three months after taking the second dose, the country’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) citizens and residents to avoid “unnecessary” travel outside the country amid rising COVID-19 cases and the new omicron variant.

