Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe

Kuwait has confirmed 12 travelers arriving from Europe tested positive for the omicron COVID-19 variant, the health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

All those who have tested positive upon arrival are currently isolated and in quarantine, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s preventative measures.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged all those arriving in Kuwait, even if they're not infected with the virus, to self-isolate in case of infection and to follow all other preventative measures including avoiding gatherings and wearing face masks.

Authorities have also called on postponing any travel plans except for necessary trips.

Early morning Wednesday, the ministry announced the detection of 92 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking the total number of cases to 414,270.

Meanwhile, 27 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, increasing the recoveries to 411,145.

Kuwait’s COVID-related death toll has reached 2,466 as of December 22.

