.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe

  • Font
Kuwaiti nationals arrive at the Kuwait International Airport, May 3, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (Yasser aL-Zayyat/AFP)
Kuwaiti nationals arrive at the Kuwait International Airport, May 3, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Kuwait has confirmed 12 travelers arriving from Europe tested positive for the omicron COVID-19 variant, the health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

All those who have tested positive upon arrival are currently isolated and in quarantine, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s preventative measures.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged all those arriving in Kuwait, even if they're not infected with the virus, to self-isolate in case of infection and to follow all other preventative measures including avoiding gatherings and wearing face masks.

Authorities have also called on postponing any travel plans except for necessary trips.

Early morning Wednesday, the ministry announced the detection of 92 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking the total number of cases to 414,270.

Meanwhile, 27 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, increasing the recoveries to 411,145.

Kuwait’s COVID-related death toll has reached 2,466 as of December 22.

Read more:

China orders 13 mln Xi’an residents to stay home over COVID-19 outbreak: Officials

More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials

UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report
Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours
Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings
Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge
More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials
‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors ‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors
Sudan’s PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours: Reuters Sudan’s PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours: Reuters
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More