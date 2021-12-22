More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials

Health officials in the United Arab Emirates have reassured residents that more than half of hospitals and ICU beds across the country are vacant and COVID-19 beds occupancy is less than three per cent amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made during this week’s UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, held by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

It followed reports on Tuesday that COVID-19 cases in the UAE continue to soar amid fears over the highly contagious omicron variant, with officials reporting a 50 percent increase in new cases in the previous 24 hours.

NCEMA said inn a statement: “In light of the surge in infection rates in the country compared to previous weeks and months, we stress the health and medical situations in hospitals are stable.”

“The country is monitoring variants and adopting appropriate plans to address the, and harness all available resources.”

It continued: “The UAE has established plans and programs based on scientific evidence communicated by the World Health Organization (WHO), and medical teams are working across the country to monitor the pandemic’s developments.”

“All sectors ijn the country are cooperating with the health sector to ensure the ongoing analysis of the local and international pandemic situation.”

NCEMA said several precautionary measures had already been adopted across the country.

“Regular assessments of procedures play a key role in ensuring the country can keep with the developing situation and in implementing supportive procedures in a timely manner and in providing the public with transparent information about the developments.”

NCEMA stressed the importance of all residents to get vaccinated and take a booster shot.

“The booster shot is a major factor in protecting public health and the community’s safety and plays a crucial role in boosting collective immunity, most notably during the current conditions.”

The UAE cautioned against over-the-top celebrations for Christmas and the New Year.

It has also restricted entry into all government institutions only to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 starting from January 3.

