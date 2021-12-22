.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials

  • Font
A member of hospital staff watches over people queuing to be tested, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 20, 2020. (Reuters)
A member of hospital staff watches over people queuing to be tested, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 20, 2020. (Reuters)

More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Health officials in the United Arab Emirates have reassured residents that more than half of hospitals and ICU beds across the country are vacant and COVID-19 beds occupancy is less than three per cent amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made during this week’s UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, held by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It followed reports on Tuesday that COVID-19 cases in the UAE continue to soar amid fears over the highly contagious omicron variant, with officials reporting a 50 percent increase in new cases in the previous 24 hours.

NCEMA said inn a statement: “In light of the surge in infection rates in the country compared to previous weeks and months, we stress the health and medical situations in hospitals are stable.”

“The country is monitoring variants and adopting appropriate plans to address the, and harness all available resources.”

It continued: “The UAE has established plans and programs based on scientific evidence communicated by the World Health Organization (WHO), and medical teams are working across the country to monitor the pandemic’s developments.”

“All sectors ijn the country are cooperating with the health sector to ensure the ongoing analysis of the local and international pandemic situation.”

NCEMA said several precautionary measures had already been adopted across the country.

“Regular assessments of procedures play a key role in ensuring the country can keep with the developing situation and in implementing supportive procedures in a timely manner and in providing the public with transparent information about the developments.”

NCEMA stressed the importance of all residents to get vaccinated and take a booster shot.

“The booster shot is a major factor in protecting public health and the community’s safety and plays a crucial role in boosting collective immunity, most notably during the current conditions.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE cautioned against over-the-top celebrations for Christmas and the New Year.

It has also restricted entry into all government institutions only to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 starting from January 3.

Read more:

UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours

UAE postpones Italian classic car street race Mille Miglia over omicron fears

Expo 2020 Dubai suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report
Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours
Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings
Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of AstraZeneca’s EvuSheld antibody COVID-19 drug Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of AstraZeneca’s EvuSheld antibody COVID-19 drug
Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge
Expo 2020 Dubai sees 7 mln visits, organizers impose heightened COVID-19 measures Expo 2020 Dubai sees 7 mln visits, organizers impose heightened COVID-19 measures
Turkey’s lira mounts big comeback after Erdogan unveils anti-dollarization measures Turkey’s lira mounts big comeback after Erdogan unveils anti-dollarization measures
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More