.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours

  • Font
A man and a woman walk past a huge health ministry COVID-19 vaccines announcement outside a medical centre in Dubai on February 16, 2021, as the Gulf emirates goes ahead its vaccination effort. The UAE, home to a population of around 10 million, has administered some 4.6 million doses of vaccine, making it the second-fastest per capita delivery in the world, after Israel. (File photo: AFP)
A man and a woman walk past a huge health ministry COVID-19 vaccines announcement outside a medical centre in Dubai on February 16, 2021, as the Gulf emirates goes ahead its vaccination effort. The UAE, home to a population of around 10 million, has administered some 4.6 million doses of vaccine, making it the second-fastest per capita delivery in the world, after Israel. (File photo: AFP)

UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates continued to climb on Wednesday, with officials reporting another 665 cases in the previous 24 hours.

The figures reflect a 47 percent rise on Tuesday’s figures of 452 cases and a 120 percent rise from Monday’s figures of 301 cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It also announced on Wednesday that a further 294 people have recovered from the virus. No further COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded.

A total of 2,154 people have died from the virus in the UAE since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday’s figures are the highest since September 25 when the country reported 321 positive cases.

The country has not specified whether any of the new cases were of the omicron variant.

Meanwhile, health officials in the UAE have reassured residents that more than half of hospitals and ICU beds across the country are vacant and COVID-19 beds occupancy is less than three per cent amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made during this week’s UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, held by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.

NCEMA said in a statement: “In light of the surge in infection rates in the country compared to previous weeks and months, we stress the health and medical situations in hospitals are stable.”

“The country is monitoring variants and adopting appropriate plans to address the, and harness all available resources.”

Read more:

More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report
Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours
Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings
Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge
Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of AstraZeneca’s EvuSheld antibody COVID-19 drug Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of AstraZeneca’s EvuSheld antibody COVID-19 drug
More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials
Sudan’s PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours: Reuters Sudan’s PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours: Reuters
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More