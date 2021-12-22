UAE postpones Italian classic car street race Mille Miglia over omicron fears

A race of vintage supercars set to be hosted by the UAE for the first time to mark the country’s 50th anniversary has been postponed over omicron fears.

The five-day 1,000-mile Mille Miglia – an open-road, motorsport endurance race, described by enthusiasts as the most beautiful race in the world – is to be put on hold for “health and safety” reasons, organizers Octanium Experiences LLC have said.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The event was first slated for December then put on hold until February 18.

Organizers have said now that only a “prologue event” will be staged on February 22 to give “a taste of the high-octane racing thrills of the historical Italian original and let participants and public alike know what to expect from the full upcoming 1000 Miglia Experience UAE.”

The full event is now slated for Q4 2022.

Octanium CEO Martin Halder said: “This decision is the outcome of considerable thought, with preparations being complete for February 2022.”

“We cannot help but acknowledge the spread of the omicron variant and must place above all else the safety and wellbeing of our participants from around the world. We appreciate and cherish the enthusiasm our participants have shown so far and we thank them for all their support and encouragement.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The original event was set to see 50 participants from round the world competing in 100 landmark automobiles against 50 drivers from across the Arab world, with participants passing through all of the UAE’s seven emirates.

The first ever Mille Miglia event open-road, motorsport endurance race established in 1927 by the young Counts Francesco Mazzotti and Aymo Maggi, which took place in Italy twenty-four times from 1927 to 1957.

Read more:

Italian classic car street race comes to UAE for inaugural 1,000-mile tour

UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours

Expo 2020 Dubai suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns