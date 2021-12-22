.
UK records 14 omicron-related deaths, 129 hospitalized with new COVID-19 variant

A medical worker wearing protective gear stands next to an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19 in Kiev, Ukraine, November 24, 2020. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
Reuters

There are currently 129 people in hospital with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and so far, 14 people have died with it, junior health minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday.

She also said the UK government would not hesitate to bring in further COVID-19 restrictions if the data showed it was necessary.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not introduce new restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards.

