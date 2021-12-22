.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

World’s children bearing brunt of COVID-19 pandemic, Vatican studies say

  • Font
An Iraqi boy sells medical masks at a popular market in central Baghdad on July 26, 2021. (AFP)
An Iraqi boy sells medical masks at a popular market in central Baghdad on July 26, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

World’s children bearing brunt of COVID-19 pandemic, Vatican studies say

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The world’s children are bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, with marked increases in violence, abuse, child labor, lost schooling, and malnutrition, two Vatican studies said on Wednesday.

The studies, based on academic, scientific, United Nations data and other source material, were produced by the Vatican’s development office and the Pontifical Academy for Life.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“Reports of violence, abuse, and exploitation of children have sharply increased since the pandemic began. Poorer communities disproportionately bear these adversities,” one of the studies said.

They said that as of September, more than five million children were estimated to have lost a parent, custodial grandparent or secondary caregiver to the pandemic. This translated to a child losing a parent or caregiver every 12 seconds.

The pandemic reversed an encouraging trend in poverty reduction, plunging 150 million more children into poverty and increasing the number of children in child labor to 160 million.

Rising food insecurity led to between six and seven million new cases of acute malnutrition in children under five, translating to about 10,000 deaths a month in 2020, 80 percent of them in South Asia or Sub-Saharan Africa.

Child malnutrition was also increased by the loss of some 39 billion school meals, which even in some developed countries are the only good meal they receive.

The rate of dropping out of school was increasing significantly in the global south and an estimated 10 million children worldwide may never return to school.

Child marriages were increasing as the poorest of families sought to relieve financial pressures.

The studies called for the equitable distribution of COVID vaccines, which Pope Francis has championed, more government spending on children, and keeping schools open as much as possible.

Read more: Generation of children ‘at stake’ in Lebanon crisis: UNICEF

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe
Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours
Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings
Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge
More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials
‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors ‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors
Sudan’s PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours: Reuters Sudan’s PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours: Reuters
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More