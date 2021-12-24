.
France recommends COVID-19 booster jap three months after initial vaccines

A man, wearing a protective face mask, rides a scooter past a biker on a bridge over the canal Saint-Martin in Paris amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in France, April 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, Paris

France on Friday recommended that adults receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination three months after their initial jabs, reducing the current guideline of five months to better fight the omicron variant.

The recommendation was published by the country’s HAS health authority, which advises the government in the fight against COVID-19.

It also recommended that the booster rollout be expanded to now include teenagers who are deemed to be at risk.

Up to 10 pct of new French COVID-19 cases may be due to omicron: Health Minister

