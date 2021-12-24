France recommends COVID-19 booster jap three months after initial vaccines

France on Friday recommended that adults receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination three months after their initial jabs, reducing the current guideline of five months to better fight the omicron variant.

The recommendation was published by the country’s HAS health authority, which advises the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It also recommended that the booster rollout be expanded to now include teenagers who are deemed to be at risk.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Up to 10 pct of new French COVID-19 cases may be due to omicron: Health Minister