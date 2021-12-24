UAE COVID-19 daily cases continue to climb, numbers rise by 35 pct

The United Arab Emirates has recorded another steep incline of new COVID-19 cases for another consecutive day.

The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Friday that it had recorded another 1,352 COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

This is up from 1,002 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – a 35 percent increase – and up from 665 cases on Wednesday, 452 cases on Tuesday, and 301 cases on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 2,155 people have died from the virus in the UAE since the start of the pandemic.

The country has not specified whether any of the new cases were of the omicron variant.

Meanwhile, health officials in the UAE have reassured residents that more than half of hospitals and ICU beds across the country are vacant and COVID-19 beds occupancy is less than three per cent amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made during this week’s UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, held by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NCEMA said in a statement: “In light of the surge in infection rates in the country compared to previous weeks and months, we stress the health and medical situations in hospitals are stable.”

“The country is monitoring variants and adopting appropriate plans to address the, and harness all available resources.”

Read more:

UAE bans travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns

UAE COVID-19 daily cases rise by 50 pct, soar past the 1,000 mark