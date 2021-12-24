UAE bans travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns

The United Arab Emirates has banned entry to travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria due to concerns related to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from the four countries from Saturday, December 25, effective 7.30 am, the state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

This includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in the four countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, while flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries.

The UAE nationals, their first degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between UAE and these countries and Golden residence holders are excluded from this decision.

The excluded categories should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE.

A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country is required for UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions and golden residence holders.

GCAA also affirmed that it is required for those coming from the four countries through other countries to stay in latter countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE.

UAE citizens are barred from traveling to the four African countries except for the country’s emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships.

In addition, the two authorities have introduced new travel requirements for those coming on direct flights from Uganda and Ghana. These include having a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.

